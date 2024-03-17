Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC upgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.00.

Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$6.65 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.86.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

