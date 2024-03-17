Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Upgraded by CIBC to “Neutral”

CIBC upgraded shares of Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$5.00.
Copperleaf Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$6.65 on Wednesday. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.70 and a 1-year high of C$6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$485.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.86.
Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile
