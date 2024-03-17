Cormark Raises Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target to C$23.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Cormark from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 target price on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.83.

TCL.A stock opened at C$14.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.53. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$10.11 and a 12 month high of C$15.26.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

