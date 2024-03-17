Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Cap of $287.47 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $287.47 million and approximately $54.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003578 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,585,921 coins and its circulating supply is 320,798,691 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

