Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,174.99 ($66.30) and traded as high as GBX 6,662 ($85.36). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,584 ($84.36), with a volume of 1,700,503 shares trading hands.

CRH Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,919.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,179.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23. The firm has a market cap of £45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 6,323.53%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

