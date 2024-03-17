CRH (LON:CRH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,174.99

Shares of CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,174.99 ($66.30) and traded as high as GBX 6,662 ($85.36). CRH shares last traded at GBX 6,584 ($84.36), with a volume of 1,700,503 shares trading hands.
CRH Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,919.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,179.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23. The firm has a market cap of £45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 6,323.53%.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CRH
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.