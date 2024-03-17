Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,037,500 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the February 14th total of 827,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67.4 days.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $11.52.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
