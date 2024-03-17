Cronos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $36.22 Million (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and approximately $36.22 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00082304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00018463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00017904 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

