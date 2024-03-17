Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.55

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.55 and traded as low as $16.95. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 16,334 shares changing hands.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.
About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust
Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.
