Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.55

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.55 and traded as low as $16.95. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust shares last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 16,334 shares changing hands.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.54.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 26.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

