CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,858 shares of company stock valued at $52,414,866. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.50.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 3.9 %

CRWD stock traded down $12.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.65. 4,483,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,521. The company has a market capitalization of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 876.81, a PEG ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.22.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

