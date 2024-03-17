CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance

Shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$3.39 on Friday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.17.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

