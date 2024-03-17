CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Price Performance
Shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group stock opened at C$3.39 on Friday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.17.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Stock Average Calculator
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSPC Pharmaceutical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.