CTI Logistics Limited (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
CTI Logistics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40.
CTI Logistics Company Profile
