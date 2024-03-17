Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

Featured Stories

