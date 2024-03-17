Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $0.71 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $820.09 million and $92.45 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000662 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,091,197,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,156,580,263 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
