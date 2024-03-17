CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Short Interest Update

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,170,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 30,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.40. 17,144,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,752,379. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day moving average of $72.74. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.