Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 751,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 78,285 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 28.3% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 61,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PMAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,989 shares. The company has a market cap of $593.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

