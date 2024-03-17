Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $5.69 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 5.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,146. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $57.35.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

