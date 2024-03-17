Cypress Financial Planning LLC Invests $254,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 247.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 99,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 674,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 70,305 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS PNOV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 35,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $695.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

