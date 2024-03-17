Cypress Financial Planning LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 0.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,550,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,587 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 902,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 714,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,122 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,492 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

