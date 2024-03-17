Cypress Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53,216,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,442,098. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $210.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

