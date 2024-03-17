Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 343 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSEP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 148,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 34,135 shares during the last quarter.

PSEP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,511 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $572.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

