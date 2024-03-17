Cypress Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 21.4% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $23,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.77. 6,259,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,015. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

