CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CTMX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 491,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,423. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 558,361 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $717,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 740,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 382,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 287,113 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

