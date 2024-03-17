D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 3,298,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,192,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on D-Wave Quantum to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $332.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter worth $29,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 20,744 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 37.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

