Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $378.05

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.05 ($4.84) and traded as low as GBX 375 ($4.80). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.80), with a volume of 150 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Dalata Hotel Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of £837.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,102.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 398.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,941.18%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.