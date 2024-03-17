Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 17,230 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $55.27 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0469 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

