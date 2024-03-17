Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,700 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Target by 150.6% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TGT opened at $164.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $175.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.38.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

