Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $242.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $246.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $222.03. The company has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

