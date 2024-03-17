Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $42.71 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $283.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.76 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.54. The company has a market cap of $519.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

