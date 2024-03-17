Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.57 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,208 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

