Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $535.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $504.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.19. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $300.86 and a 52-week high of $544.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

