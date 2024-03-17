Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 72,229 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,229 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $14,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $58.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $509.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $58.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

