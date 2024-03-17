Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Decklar Resources Price Performance
Shares of Decklar Resources stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Decklar Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.17.
Decklar Resources Company Profile
