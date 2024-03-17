Decred Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Decred has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $400.10 million and $6.55 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $25.12 or 0.00037715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.65 or 0.00115078 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00018374 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,926,821 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.