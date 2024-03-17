DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0874 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.43 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00116119 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00018216 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002960 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000069 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

