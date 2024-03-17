Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $494.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $383.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.42. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

