Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

DE opened at $383.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $379.21 and a 200-day moving average of $382.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

