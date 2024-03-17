Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.3% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.69.

NYSE DE traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $383.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,448,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,424. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.42. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

