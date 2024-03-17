Defined Wealth Management LLC Buys 302 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS OMFL remained flat at $52.79 on Friday. 255,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.2461 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.