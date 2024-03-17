Defined Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.47. 726,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,925. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

