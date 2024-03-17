Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in ASML by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 8.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 35.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ASML by 0.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $962.60.

ASML Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $19.57 on Friday, reaching $940.21. 1,727,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,230. The stock has a market cap of $371.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $883.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.27.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

