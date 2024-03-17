Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $638,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGSH. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 355,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 107,676 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 29,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,081,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 124,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,301. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1927 per share. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

