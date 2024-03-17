Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 242.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.72. 422,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,543. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.89. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $83.31 and a 1-year high of $117.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

