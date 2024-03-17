DEI 1-Day Volume Hits $59.48 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $189.33 million and approximately $59.48 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00125681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008935 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

