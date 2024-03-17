DEI (DEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $47.30

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, DEI has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $187.79 million and approximately $47.30 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.36 or 0.00126867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009009 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

