Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stake Reduced by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,081 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $47.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

