Dfpg Investments LLC Acquires 188,985 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 184.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,067.5% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 64,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,460,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.02. 4,784,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,014,232. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

