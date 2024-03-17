Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 12,172 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dfpg Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

