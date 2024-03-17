Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 15,111 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

IUSB traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,626,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,514. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.74. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

