Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 3,141 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.48. 3,647,216 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.36.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

