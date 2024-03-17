Dfpg Investments LLC Buys Shares of 153,244 iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 153,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,253,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,812,000 after buying an additional 2,428,079 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,779,000 after buying an additional 36,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,694,000 after purchasing an additional 376,704 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,637,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 34,384.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,336,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. 18,366,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,100,588. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.57. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

