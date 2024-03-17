Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.19. 2,519,449 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

